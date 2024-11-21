Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $4,512,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.3 %

WTW opened at $308.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $320.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

