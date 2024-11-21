Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Up 14.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $210.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.41. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $95.65 and a 52-week high of $213.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $10,523,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wix.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Wix.com by 348.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.