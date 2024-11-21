XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mike Klonne Sells 5,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,344. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XPEL Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $43.25 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.85.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

