XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mike Klonne Sells 5,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,344. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
XPEL Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $43.25 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.85.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
