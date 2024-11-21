Zacks Research Forecasts Timken’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Timken has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,363,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Timken by 13.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 102.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

