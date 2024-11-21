Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for IFF FY2024 Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $88.84 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

