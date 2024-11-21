Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for CNP Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

