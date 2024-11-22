11,047 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Oracle by 76.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,202,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,996,000 after buying an additional 519,479 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 729,535 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 35,855 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $192.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $534.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.