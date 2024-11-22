134,391 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ATI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ATI by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter worth $205,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $1,540,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,510,003.23. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

