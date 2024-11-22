148,667 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $20,360,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 569,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 137,572 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 949,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $538.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.04 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

