151,445 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 151,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 44.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

