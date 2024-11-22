264 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 204,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $7,180,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $128.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

