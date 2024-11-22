49 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

49 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,798 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.