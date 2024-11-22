Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,195,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,570,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $103.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.