Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 258,940 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,940 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 186,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $428,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

