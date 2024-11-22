Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 292.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VMI opened at $338.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.51. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $352.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,695 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

