Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $52,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $850.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

