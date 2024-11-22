Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,370 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 138.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 989.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

