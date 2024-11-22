Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,320 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,190,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 264.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

VVR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.