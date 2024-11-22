AGBA Acquisition Announces Resignation of Director

AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) revealed in a recent 8-K filing on November 15, 2024, that James McCann, an independent director of the company, has resigned from the Board. The resignation, which is effective immediately, does not involve Mr. McCann’s participation in any of the Board’s committees. It was clarified that Mr. McCann’s decision to step down was not prompted by any disagreements with the company concerning its operations, policies, or practices.

The Form 8-K filing also included the signature of Triller Group Inc.’s acting Chief Financial Officer, Shu Pei Huang, Desmond, as per the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. The Company ensured that the report was appropriately signed on its behalf by the authorized personnel.

This development marks a change within AGBA Acquisition’s Board of Directors and emphasizes the ongoing dynamics in the company’s governance structure.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors in China.

