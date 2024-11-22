Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.04% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 6,845 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$68,842.90. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$500,388.00. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
