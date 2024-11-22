Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.42) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 62.73 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The company has a market capitalization of £68.12 million, a PE ratio of -5,650.00 and a beta of 0.28. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.86).
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
