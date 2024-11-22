Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 113 ($1.42) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 62.73 and a quick ratio of 31.39. The company has a market capitalization of £68.12 million, a PE ratio of -5,650.00 and a beta of 0.28. Alpha Real Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.86).

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.