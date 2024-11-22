Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 827,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,856,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altimmune

Altimmune Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.