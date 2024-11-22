American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,191,000 after purchasing an additional 341,846 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10,177.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,982,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 51.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,844,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,877,000 after buying an additional 623,789 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.75 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

