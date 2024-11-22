Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 8,575 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $16,807.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 430,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,887.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.94. 1,177,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

