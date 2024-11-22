Analysts Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Target Price at $74.65

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.65.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The trade was a 35.59 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,750.40. This trade represents a 29.75 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 6,112 shares worth $398,910. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in BILL by 48.2% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,316 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 70.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 297.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 284,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

