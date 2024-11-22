Analysts Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT at $15.73

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,188. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000,392 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,550,000 after acquiring an additional 223,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

