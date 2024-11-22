Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $160.89 and last traded at $161.68. 1,387,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,657,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after acquiring an additional 126,859 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

