Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

