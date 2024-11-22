Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.28 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

