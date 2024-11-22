Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. Atkore also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.800-8.900 EPS.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

