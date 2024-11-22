Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,347,000 after purchasing an additional 895,884 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,042,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after acquiring an additional 569,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,502,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,631 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 48.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,094,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,350,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $357.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

