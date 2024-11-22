Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and traded as high as $10.30. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 410,838 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $282.14 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.43 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 77,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

