Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) SVP Sells $281,880.00 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $281,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,617.18. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

