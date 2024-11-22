Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 97 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 99.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $896.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $908.00. The company has a market capitalization of $383.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.82.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.