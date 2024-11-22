Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 5,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $60.11 on Friday. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

