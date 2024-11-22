Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE DIS opened at $115.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.