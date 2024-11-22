Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of BTDR opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

