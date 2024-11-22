BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.60), with a volume of 647908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.57).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.27. The stock has a market cap of £155.05 million, a P/E ratio of 688.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.