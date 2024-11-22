BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,787 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

