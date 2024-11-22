B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a 570.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

Shares of LON:BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

