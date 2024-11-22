B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Set at 640.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a 640.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BME. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price objective for the company. Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 561.22 ($7.07).

LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 450.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

In other news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

