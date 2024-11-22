BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 52,408 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,408 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $42,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after acquiring an additional 451,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.1 %

Vertiv stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

