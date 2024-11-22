BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,956 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $45,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 29,300.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.69 on Friday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.32.

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.