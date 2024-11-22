BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,981 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $68,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 23.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $219.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.67 and a 200 day moving average of $216.97. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

