BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,190 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $75,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $100.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

