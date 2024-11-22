BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 168.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,850 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $37,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18,764.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 892,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,780,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 633,072 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 421,560 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Simon Property Group by 250.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 325,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

SPG stock opened at $181.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.92 and a 1-year high of $182.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

