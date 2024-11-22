BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a 675.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Panmure Gordon began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 450.55.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.