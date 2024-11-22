Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $33,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BRDG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

