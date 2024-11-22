Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $125.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $86.79 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.