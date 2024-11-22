Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target at $66.40

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

BIRK stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 377.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 51.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

